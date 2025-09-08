Dramatic Rescue: Vehicle Stuck at Gorai Beach

A multi-utility vehicle became stranded at Gorai beach in north Mumbai due to high tide, leading to legal action against the driver, a police official reported.

The incident unfolded at 9:30 am adjacent to a seaside bungalow. According to Gorai police, driver Ramkesh Giri, 27, had transported 10-12 senior citizens from Andheri, and his vehicle was immobilized during the return trip. Lifeguards and nearby individuals successfully tethered the vehicle to prevent it from being carried away by the sea.

Giri has been charged under the Bharitya Nyaya Sanhita for rash driving and related violations. The vehicle was eventually extricated from the beach by 2 pm, stated police sources.