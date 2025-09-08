Left Menu

Dramatic Rescue: Vehicle Stuck at Gorai Beach

A multi-utility vehicle containing senior citizens got stuck at Gorai beach, Mumbai, due to high tide. The driver, Ramkesh Giri, was booked for rash driving under Bharitya Nyaya Sanhita. Despite the challenging conditions, fire brigade lifeguards managed to secure the vehicle until it was retrieved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-09-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 20:55 IST
Dramatic Rescue: Vehicle Stuck at Gorai Beach
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A multi-utility vehicle became stranded at Gorai beach in north Mumbai due to high tide, leading to legal action against the driver, a police official reported.

The incident unfolded at 9:30 am adjacent to a seaside bungalow. According to Gorai police, driver Ramkesh Giri, 27, had transported 10-12 senior citizens from Andheri, and his vehicle was immobilized during the return trip. Lifeguards and nearby individuals successfully tethered the vehicle to prevent it from being carried away by the sea.

Giri has been charged under the Bharitya Nyaya Sanhita for rash driving and related violations. The vehicle was eventually extricated from the beach by 2 pm, stated police sources.

TRENDING

1
Mystery Deepens in Khejuri: Court Questions Post-Mortem Call Details

Mystery Deepens in Khejuri: Court Questions Post-Mortem Call Details

 India
2
Supreme Court Backs Trump's Hardline Immigration Tactics

Supreme Court Backs Trump's Hardline Immigration Tactics

 Global
3
Karnataka Strengthens Ties with Japan for Semiconductor and Electronics Growth

Karnataka Strengthens Ties with Japan for Semiconductor and Electronics Grow...

 India
4
Global Tariff Tango: Israel, India, and the US in Negotiation Standoff

Global Tariff Tango: Israel, India, and the US in Negotiation Standoff

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025