Modi's Call for 'Swadeshi Mela': A Push for Self-Reliance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on NDA MPs to organize 'Swadeshi Mela' to promote Indian-made products, emphasizing self-reliance as a cornerstone for India's development. This initiative comes amid international economic tensions, including the U.S. imposing high tariffs on Indian goods.

Modi stressed the importance of promoting indigenous products during festival seasons and urged MPs to take leadership in these efforts. He noted that fostering self-reliance is essential as India faces new challenges on its path to becoming a stronger nation.

With the vice presidential election approaching, Modi also highlighted the importance of correct voting practices for MPs to maintain public trust. The push for 'Swadeshi' and accurate voting is part of a broader strategy to reinforce national confidence and growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)