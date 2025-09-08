Delhi Airport Set to Reopen Key Runway after Upgrades

Delhi Airport's crucial runway, RW 10/28, is set to reopen for operations from September 16, following a suspension for extensive upgrade works.

The upgrades began after initial delays due to congestion, leading to a full shutdown on June 15. The enhancements notably aim to improve the Instrument Landing System to CAT III, facilitating flight operations in low visibility conditions like fog.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport, operated by Delhi International Airport Ltd, manages around 1,450 daily flights and comprises four runways, alongside two operational terminals. Terminal T2 remains closed for ongoing maintenance.

(With inputs from agencies.)