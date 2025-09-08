Left Menu

Modi Set to Inaugurate Milestone Railway Line in Mizoram

Mizoram Home Minister K Sapdanga led a meeting to prepare for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, who will inaugurate the new Bairabi-Sairang railway line. The project aims to enhance Mizoram's connectivity with India. Various logistical and ceremonial arrangements were discussed, including security and traffic management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 08-09-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 22:41 IST
In an anticipatory move, Mizoram Home Minister K Sapdanga convened a high-level meeting on Monday, focusing on the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the new Bairabi-Sairang railway line.

This groundbreaking project, scheduled to open on Saturday, promises to bolster Mizoram's connectivity with the rest of India. Minister Sapdanga emphasized the importance of flawless coordination among departments for the seamless execution of the event.

Security checks at critical locations like Lengpui airport and Sairang railway station were prioritized, alongside traffic and public arrangements. Cultural presentations were also discussed in the meeting, attended by Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena and other senior officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

