Zelenskyy and Trump to Discuss Ukraine's Security Guarantees

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy announced an upcoming meeting with US President Trump to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine, as part of a US-led diplomatic initiative to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict. A 20-point plan is nearly complete amidst ongoing challenges due to differing regional demands.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to meet with US President Donald Trump in Florida this weekend, as he confirmed on Friday. The discussions are expected to revolve around providing Ukraine with security assurances.

Zelenskyy highlighted that the talks scheduled for Sunday will focus on a 20-point plan that's reported to be nearly 90% finalized. This meeting comes as part of broader diplomatic efforts by the US to resolve the Russia-Ukraine war, which has lingered for nearly four years.

These diplomatic initiatives have faced significant hurdles due to the starkly different demands from Moscow and Kyiv, which have slowed progress in reaching an accord to conclude the conflict.

