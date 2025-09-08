Heathrow Terminal 4 Evacuated Over Hazardous Materials Scare
A possible hazardous materials incident led to the evacuation of Terminal 4 at London's Heathrow Airport. Emergency services responded, and specialist crews have been deployed to assess the situation. The closure was a precautionary measure, with other terminals operating normally, while the incident was being addressed.
London's Heathrow Airport faced an evacuation of Terminal 4 on Monday due to a possible hazardous materials incident, causing a significant response from emergency services.
Heathrow, one of Europe's busiest airports, promptly announced on social media that Terminal 4 was shut down while specialists evaluated the scene. Other terminals continued their operations unaffected.
A London Fire Brigade spokesperson communicated that specialized crews had been dispatched to assess the incident after first being alerted at 1701 BST, with the evacuation carried out as a precautionary measure.
