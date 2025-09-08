Left Menu

Heathrow Terminal 4 Evacuated Over Hazardous Materials Scare

A possible hazardous materials incident led to the evacuation of Terminal 4 at London's Heathrow Airport. Emergency services responded, and specialist crews have been deployed to assess the situation. The closure was a precautionary measure, with other terminals operating normally, while the incident was being addressed.

Updated: 08-09-2025 23:53 IST
Heathrow Terminal 4 Evacuated Over Hazardous Materials Scare
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

London's Heathrow Airport faced an evacuation of Terminal 4 on Monday due to a possible hazardous materials incident, causing a significant response from emergency services.

Heathrow, one of Europe's busiest airports, promptly announced on social media that Terminal 4 was shut down while specialists evaluated the scene. Other terminals continued their operations unaffected.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson communicated that specialized crews had been dispatched to assess the incident after first being alerted at 1701 BST, with the evacuation carried out as a precautionary measure.

