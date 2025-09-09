U.S. and Japan Finalize Car Tariff Reductions
U.S. tariffs on Japanese goods, including cars, are to be reduced by September 16 as per Japan's negotiator Ryosei Akazawa. The reduction follows an executive order by President Donald Trump, formalizing the trade deal between the U.S. and Japan. The new rates will be enacted within a week.
In a significant update to international trade policy, Japanese negotiator Ryosei Akazawa announced that the United States is set to lower tariffs on Japanese goods, including automobiles, by September 16. The announcement came via an X post on Tuesday.
The updated tariff rates were established by a U.S. Federal Register document issued on September 9, following President Donald Trump's executive order. This marks a crucial step in implementing the U.S.-Japan trade agreement reached in July.
President Trump's recent order has dispelled existing uncertainties about the timeline for applying the 15% reduced tariffs on Japanese cars, bringing clarity to trade relations between the two nations.
