South Korea Mobilizes to Repatriate Workers After U.S. Raid

South Korea is taking swift action following a major immigration raid in the U.S. The government has announced it will dispatch a chartered plane to Atlanta to return South Korean nationals detained at a car battery plant in Georgia. The raid last week detained about 300 South Koreans, sparking a diplomatic response.

The operation occurred at a $4.3 billion manufacturing site by Hyundai Motor and LG Energy Solution. The scale of the raid, executed by the Department of Homeland Security, has made headlines as the largest single-site immigration raid in their history, causing ripples in the bilateral relations between South Korea and the U.S.

The South Korean Foreign Minister, Cho Hyun, is currently in Washington, negotiating terms to ensure re-entry rights for the detained individuals. This diplomatic move underscores efforts to resolve tensions as both countries aim to finalize a long-standing trade agreement.