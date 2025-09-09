Left Menu

Hong Kong Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Rate Cut Hopes

Hong Kong stocks achieved four-year highs due to expectations of a U.S. rate cut, contrasting with a slowdown in China following a drop in SMIC stock. The Hang Seng Index increased, while China's indexes fell. Global market optimism and potential Chinese policy easing supported Hong Kong shares.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 09-09-2025 10:07 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 10:07 IST
Hong Kong Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Rate Cut Hopes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

Hong Kong stocks reached new heights on Tuesday, driven by hopes for an upcoming U.S. interest rate cut. This optimism led the Hang Seng Index to rise by 0.8% after reaching levels not seen since October 2021.

Conversely, China's markets paused their rally. Both the CSI300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index dipped by 0.5%, with technology shares weighing heavily due to a substantial drop in Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp's stock. The decline in SMIC shares by 9% came post-resumption of trading following news of an acquisition deal.

In a different trend, shares of Chinese gold miners climbed as gold prices rose. In parallel, Hong Kong property shares also saw significant gains amid confidence in global markets anticipating Federal Reserve's rate cut actions and potential policy relaxation in China to enhance Hong Kong's stock valuations.

TRENDING

1
Infrastructure Crisis: Restoring Vital Roads and Bridges After Devastating Floods in Jammu and Kashmir

Infrastructure Crisis: Restoring Vital Roads and Bridges After Devastating F...

 India
2
NDA's Radhakrishnan Predicted to Sweep Vice Presidential Poll

NDA's Radhakrishnan Predicted to Sweep Vice Presidential Poll

 India
3
Nepal in Turmoil as Deadly Protests Erupt Over Social Media Ban

Nepal in Turmoil as Deadly Protests Erupt Over Social Media Ban

 Nepal
4
Political Tensions Rise: Parties Boycott Vice Presidential Election

Political Tensions Rise: Parties Boycott Vice Presidential Election

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025