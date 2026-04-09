FDA Approves Waters' Innovative Cancer Screening Kit Amid Health Sector Shifts
Health sector news: The US FDA approves Waters' at-home cervical cancer kit, insurers rise due to increased Medicare Advantage rates, and Kennedy plans a public health podcast. A Louisiana lawsuit against FDA abortion rules is paused, while Gilead solidifies its cancer pipeline by acquiring Tubulis for up to $5 billion.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given the green light to Waters' at-home cervical cancer screening kit. The kit, compatible with an approved HPV test, aims to enhance early detection and decrease mortality rates, with Waters experiencing a 4% rise in shares during early trading.
Meanwhile, health insurers rejoiced over a boost in Medicare Advantage payment rates, with expectations now set for an additional $13 billion in 2027. This change has caused shares to climb following a period of financial unrest sparked by prior administration proposals.
In another development, U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced the forthcoming launch of a health-focused podcast. Aimed at fostering transparency, the podcast will address various health topics and challenge entrenched taboos and controversies.
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