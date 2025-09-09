Left Menu

GST Reforms Offer Boost to Cupid Limited's FMCG and Diagnostic Ventures

Cupid Limited applauds GST Council's rate reductions effective September 2025, enhancing affordability and growth for essential FMCG products. The company anticipates these reforms to boost its market reach and consumption growth in India, benefiting its FMCG and Diagnostic Kits offerings with improved accessibility and reduced input costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-09-2025 11:11 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 11:11 IST
Cupid Limited Welcomes GST Rate Rationalization as a Big Boost to FMCG Growth. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Cupid Limited, a Mumbai-based company, has expressed strong support for the landmark recommendations arising from the 56th GST Council meeting. Among the changes set to take effect on September 22, 2025, is a sweeping reduction in Goods & Services Tax (GST) rates across a diverse array of essential and consumer-based products.

The Council's decisions will reduce GST on key FMCG categories, such as dairy products, chocolates, confectionery, juices, shampoos, soaps, hair oil, toothpaste, biscuits, and packaged foods. This move is anticipated to significantly boost affordability and drive consumption growth within the Indian market. Cupid Limited, expanding its footprint in the FMCG sector alongside its diagnostic offerings, is poised to benefit as these changes lower manufacturing costs and enhance product accessibility.

Cupid's Hair and Body Oils, Face Wash, and Diagnostic Kits are directly set to gain from these GST adjustments. Additionally, there is expected growth across Cupid's broader FMCG portfolio in India, aiding the company's strategic growth into pan-India retail spaces. Mr. Aditya Kumar Halwasiya, the Chairman and Managing Director of Cupid Limited, highlighted these reforms as transformative for the consumer economy, enhancing purchasing power and sustainable growth for the company's various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

