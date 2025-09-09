IDB Pledges $2.5B for Security and Justice Reforms in Latin America, Caribbean

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) has announced a landmark $2.5 billion loan commitment over the next three years to strengthen citizen security in Latin America and the Caribbean. The funding will support programs that focus on community protection, institutional reforms, and tackling illicit financial flows, marking one of the most ambitious multilateral security initiatives in the region’s history.

Regional Security and Justice Summit

The announcement was made during the Regional Security and Justice Summit, co-organized by the IDB and Argentina’s Ministry of National Security. The event brought together security and justice authorities from across the region, international partners, civil society organizations, and academic experts.

The summit follows last year’s launch of the Alliance for Security, Justice and Development in Guayaquil, Ecuador, which has already begun shaping collaborative approaches to crime prevention, justice reform, and transnational security challenges.

Launch of a Rapid Response Task Force

A highlight of the summit was the introduction of the Rapid Response Task Force against Violence and Organized Crime, a flexible technical assistance mechanism designed to help countries manage sudden security crises.

The task force can be activated when governments face unexpected surges in violence, spikes in human trafficking, or institutional weaknesses, providing advisory teams and short-term action plans to coordinate responses across police, prosecutors, prison systems, and other justice institutions.

IDB Group President Ilan Goldfajn stressed the importance of the initiative:

“With the launch of the Task Force and the historic commitment of $2.5 billion over the next three years, the Alliance is moving toward a new stage: a faster and more effective response to security crises and large-scale investment in the reforms our region needs for sustainable development.”

Streamlined Support for Security Emergencies

The IDB also announced faster approval procedures for technical cooperation projects, reducing preparation and approval times to just 15 days. This reform is designed to help governments access support more rapidly during emergencies, bridging the gap between immediate crises and long-term reforms.

Argentina Assumes Leadership

During the summit, Argentina assumed the pro tempore presidency of the Alliance, succeeding Ecuador, which led during its founding year. Under Ecuador’s leadership, the Alliance made significant progress:

Developed guidelines to combat human trafficking .

Supported the launch of an app for digital criminal record exchange .

Designed operational tools to tackle environmental and financial crimes.

Facilitated $550 million in IDB loans for Ecuador to strengthen crime prevention and regulate illegal mining.

With Argentina now leading, efforts will focus on strengthening federal security institutions and modernizing the criminal justice system, including the rollout of the country’s new Federal Criminal Procedure Code.

IDB’s Citizen Security Division

The IDB’s Citizen Security Division—the first such division at a multilateral development bank—coordinates these efforts. Its work combines financing, technical assistance, innovation, and regional cooperation. By aligning immediate crisis responses with long-term institutional reforms, the Division seeks to address both the root causes and the manifestations of insecurity.

Toward Safer, More Just Communities

With the new Task Force and a historic $2.5 billion financial boost, the Alliance enters a new phase of action. It is now positioned to:

Provide rapid crisis response .

Mobilize large-scale financing for institutional reforms.

Protect vulnerable populations across the region.

Disrupt illicit financial flows that fuel organized crime.

The IDB reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with Latin American and Caribbean governments to build safer and more just communities, while creating the conditions for inclusive and sustainable development.