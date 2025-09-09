KLM Strike Grounds 100 Flights: Aviation Challenges Loom

KLM, a key player in the Air France-KLM group, is set to cancel 100 flights this Wednesday following a strike announcement from ground crew staff, according to the company spokesperson. The cancellation, as reported by Dutch News Agency ANP, is anticipated to affect around 27,000 passengers.

This summer, European airlines have faced numerous challenges as strikes continue to disrupt operations. A notable incident in July saw budget airline Ryanair cancel several flights due to strikes within French air traffic control sectors.

Despite reaching agreements with some workers' unions, KLM is still embroiled in labor disputes over collective agreements. The current strike plan includes a two-hour walkout this Wednesday, with a longer, four-hour strike on the cards for next Wednesday, September 17, stressing the aviation system's fragile interdependencies.