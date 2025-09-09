Flight Chaos Amidst Kathmandu Protests: Air India and Others Cancel Flights

Air India cancelled four flights on Tuesday between Delhi and Kathmandu amid significant anti-government protests in Nepal. This decision follows similar cancellations by IndiGo and Nepal Airlines, coinciding with the temporary closure of Tribhuvan International Airport due to safety concerns.

A flight bound for Kathmandu was forced to return mid-route after smoke was detected during the aircraft's final approach, highlighting the disorder impacting Nepal's air traffic. In a statement, Air India affirmed its vigilance regarding the situation's development and promised timely updates.

Nepal is experiencing widespread protests, leading to the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on the same day. These political disturbances have heavily disrupted air travel, with Air India canceling all six of its daily flights between the two capitals.