Mercedes-Benz Commits to India Amid EU-India Trade Talks

Mercedes-Benz has reaffirmed its commitment to the Indian market even as uncertainties loom regarding the EU-India free trade agreement (FTA), according to Mathias Geisen, a board member from Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

Geisen emphasized India's role as a high-growth market, indicating that the company has strategized multiple scenarios to adapt to the potential outcomes of the FTA negotiations. Both the EU and India plan to conduct further discussions to resolve issues related to market access, rules of origin, and trade tariffs.

Despite challenges, the German carmaker will continue its investment plans, underscoring the importance of India for its global strategy. Mercedes-Benz aims to strengthen its foothold by boosting local production and adapting to diverse regional demands for internal combustion and electric vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies.)