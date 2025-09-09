Automobile Cess Conundrum: Accumulated Funds Set to Lapse as GST Rates Change

An impending change in GST rates is set to render an estimated Rs 2,500 crore of accumulated compensation cess on automobile companies' books obsolete, according to government officials.

Currently, automobiles fall under the highest GST slab of 28%, with an additional compensation cess of 1% to 22%, influenced by vehicle type. From September 22, cars with smaller engines will face an 18% GST, while larger vehicles will incur a 40% rate, eliminating the need for the compensation cess.

Auto companies, struggling with the accumulated cess, have pressed for adjustments or refunds to offset their tax liabilities. CBIC Chairman Sanjay Kumar Agarwal acknowledged the industry's concerns and explained that this non-utilizable cess will remain in their books, marking a significant challenge in the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)