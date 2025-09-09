Industrialist Jamshyd Godrej Calls for Big Bang Reforms Beyond GST Cuts
Industrialist Jamshyd Godrej emphasized the necessity of comprehensive economic reforms instead of solely relying on GST rate cuts. Highlighting the need for demand growth to spur private investments, he called for significant deregulations reminiscent of the 1991 reforms to boost corporate interest and investment.
In a candid address, industrialist Jamshyd Godrej advocated for comprehensive economic reforms, asserting that mere GST rate cuts fall short in driving private investments.
Godrej, the leader of the Godrej Enterprises Group, emphasized the importance of demand growth in increasing private capital expenditure, drawing parallels to the impactful 1991 reforms.
He critiqued recent measures as insufficient sops that won't drive growth, and highlighted the insulation of Godrej Interio from urban demand concerns through its premium focus.
