Relief on Wheels: Old Railway Bridge Reopens in Delhi

The Old Railway Bridge in Delhi has reopened after the Yamuna river's water level dropped below danger levels, easing traffic congestion. The closure had forced diversions, causing delays. With the bridge open, commuters experience shorter travel times, benefiting from improved connectivity across the national capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 19:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Vehicular movement has resumed on the Old Railway Bridge, bringing relief to commuters as the Yamuna's water level fell below the danger mark in New Delhi.

The bridge closure from September 2 forced traffic diversions and longer travel times across the city. Reopening has eased connectivity between northeastern and northern parts of the capital, along with improved traffic flow in central Delhi.

Commuters, who faced heavy congestion, now find their travel time reduced following the bridge's reopening. Authorities closed the bridge as a safety measure after the river breached danger levels, with water receding steadily to facilitate the restoration of traffic.

