Shyam Metalics Ventures into Crash Barrier Manufacturing

Shyam Metalics, a prominent integrated metal company, revealed its decision to enter the crash barrier manufacturing market, a crucial roadside safety infrastructure component composed of materials like steel or concrete.

The firm expressed its ambition to secure an 8-10% share of the market by the financial year 2025-26, underscoring its strategic expansion in the industry.

Production has commenced at the company's cutting-edge facility in Giridih, boasting a 24,000 metric tonne annual capacity. Additionally, Shyam Metalics plans to invest Rs 50 crore in a new Sambalpur facility, projected to have a production capacity of 60 KTPA to cater to southern and western markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)