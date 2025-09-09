Left Menu

Shyam Metalics Ventures into Crash Barrier Manufacturing

Shyam Metalics announced its entry into the crash barrier sector, aiming for an 8-10% market share by FY2025-26. The company has begun production at its Giridih facility with a 24,000 metric tonne capacity and plans to invest Rs 50 crore in a new facility at Sambalpur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 19:42 IST
Shyam Metalics Ventures into Crash Barrier Manufacturing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shyam Metalics, a prominent integrated metal company, revealed its decision to enter the crash barrier manufacturing market, a crucial roadside safety infrastructure component composed of materials like steel or concrete.

The firm expressed its ambition to secure an 8-10% share of the market by the financial year 2025-26, underscoring its strategic expansion in the industry.

Production has commenced at the company's cutting-edge facility in Giridih, boasting a 24,000 metric tonne annual capacity. Additionally, Shyam Metalics plans to invest Rs 50 crore in a new Sambalpur facility, projected to have a production capacity of 60 KTPA to cater to southern and western markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strategic Partnership Boosts India's Cooperative Agricultural Exports

Strategic Partnership Boosts India's Cooperative Agricultural Exports

 India
2
Pakistan's T20I Squad Eyes Asia Cup Glory Amid Bold Changes

Pakistan's T20I Squad Eyes Asia Cup Glory Amid Bold Changes

 United Arab Emirates
3
Ethiopia Unveils Africa's Largest Hydroelectric Dam Amid Regional Tensions

Ethiopia Unveils Africa's Largest Hydroelectric Dam Amid Regional Tensions

 Global
4
This was more than an election, it was a battle of ideology: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge after VP poll results.

This was more than an election, it was a battle of ideology: Congress chief ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025