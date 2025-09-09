Shyam Metalics Ventures into Crash Barrier Manufacturing
Shyam Metalics announced its entry into the crash barrier sector, aiming for an 8-10% market share by FY2025-26. The company has begun production at its Giridih facility with a 24,000 metric tonne capacity and plans to invest Rs 50 crore in a new facility at Sambalpur.
Shyam Metalics, a prominent integrated metal company, revealed its decision to enter the crash barrier manufacturing market, a crucial roadside safety infrastructure component composed of materials like steel or concrete.
The firm expressed its ambition to secure an 8-10% share of the market by the financial year 2025-26, underscoring its strategic expansion in the industry.
Production has commenced at the company's cutting-edge facility in Giridih, boasting a 24,000 metric tonne annual capacity. Additionally, Shyam Metalics plans to invest Rs 50 crore in a new Sambalpur facility, projected to have a production capacity of 60 KTPA to cater to southern and western markets.
