Left Menu

Keir Starmer's Landmark Visit: Strengthening the India-UK Tech Partnership

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's first visit to India will focus on enhancing the India-UK tech partnership. Scheduled for early October 2025, he will attend the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai, emphasizing innovation and collaboration in fintech. The visit also highlights the comprehensive bilateral trade agreement between the countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 09-09-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 20:12 IST
Keir Starmer's Landmark Visit: Strengthening the India-UK Tech Partnership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to make his inaugural visit to India in early October 2025, with a focus on bolstering the tech partnership between India and the UK. Starmer is expected to join Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2025 in Mumbai.

As the world's largest fintech conference, GFF 2025 will be hosted at the Jio World Centre from October 7 to 9. The event marks Mumbai as the epicenter of Starmer's visit just after Modi's trip to the UK to push forward the bilateral Free Trade Agreement currently under UK parliamentary ratification.

This high-profile visit is anticipated to strengthen ties in financial services and technology, key pillars in the India-UK economic relationship. The collaboration aims to harness London's fintech expertise and India's digital infrastructure, benefiting both nations while fostering global financial inclusivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crisis in Nepal: Political Turmoil and India's Observations

Crisis in Nepal: Political Turmoil and India's Observations

 India
2
Former CM Khanduri Hospitalized: CM Dhami Extends Support

Former CM Khanduri Hospitalized: CM Dhami Extends Support

 India
3
Peaceful Resilience in Maddur Amid Communal Tensions

Peaceful Resilience in Maddur Amid Communal Tensions

 India
4
EU Expands Market Access for Indian Seafood

EU Expands Market Access for Indian Seafood

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025