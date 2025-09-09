Keir Starmer's Landmark Visit: Strengthening the India-UK Tech Partnership

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to make his inaugural visit to India in early October 2025, with a focus on bolstering the tech partnership between India and the UK. Starmer is expected to join Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2025 in Mumbai.

As the world's largest fintech conference, GFF 2025 will be hosted at the Jio World Centre from October 7 to 9. The event marks Mumbai as the epicenter of Starmer's visit just after Modi's trip to the UK to push forward the bilateral Free Trade Agreement currently under UK parliamentary ratification.

This high-profile visit is anticipated to strengthen ties in financial services and technology, key pillars in the India-UK economic relationship. The collaboration aims to harness London's fintech expertise and India's digital infrastructure, benefiting both nations while fostering global financial inclusivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)