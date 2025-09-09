Godrej Interio Aims for Rs 10,000 Crore Revenue Boost with Rs 300 Crore Investment
Godrej Enterprise Group's furniture segment, Interio, plans a Rs 300 crore investment to expand business and technology. This aims to enhance revenue to Rs 10,000 crore by FY29 and increase market share from 15% to 20% in the organized furniture sector.
Godrej Enterprise Group's Interio targets significant expansion, committing Rs 300 crore to technology and business growth to achieve a Rs 10,000 crore revenue by FY29. The initiative seeks to elevate its market share in the organized furniture sector to above 20% from the current 15%, according to senior officials.
Interio, a leading player in the furniture market, plans extensive investment in digital technologies and store expansions, including opening 500 new outlets, aiming for a total of 1,500. Executive Director Nyrika Holkar stated the company aims to make premium design more accessible, with a focus on tier-II and tier-III city presence.
The strategic growth plan also involves a shift in the revenue model, reducing B2B contributions from 65% to 55%, while increasing B2C to 45%. GEG's overall revenue goal stands at Rs 20,000 crore by 2029, with no immediate plans for public listing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
