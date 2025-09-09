Godrej Interio Aims for Rs 10,000 Crore Revenue Boost with Rs 300 Crore Investment

Godrej Enterprise Group's Interio targets significant expansion, committing Rs 300 crore to technology and business growth to achieve a Rs 10,000 crore revenue by FY29. The initiative seeks to elevate its market share in the organized furniture sector to above 20% from the current 15%, according to senior officials.

Interio, a leading player in the furniture market, plans extensive investment in digital technologies and store expansions, including opening 500 new outlets, aiming for a total of 1,500. Executive Director Nyrika Holkar stated the company aims to make premium design more accessible, with a focus on tier-II and tier-III city presence.

The strategic growth plan also involves a shift in the revenue model, reducing B2B contributions from 65% to 55%, while increasing B2C to 45%. GEG's overall revenue goal stands at Rs 20,000 crore by 2029, with no immediate plans for public listing.

(With inputs from agencies.)