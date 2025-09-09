Left Menu

Godrej Interio Aims for Rs 10,000 Crore Revenue Boost with Rs 300 Crore Investment

Godrej Enterprise Group's furniture segment, Interio, plans a Rs 300 crore investment to expand business and technology. This aims to enhance revenue to Rs 10,000 crore by FY29 and increase market share from 15% to 20% in the organized furniture sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-09-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 20:26 IST
Godrej Interio Aims for Rs 10,000 Crore Revenue Boost with Rs 300 Crore Investment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Godrej Enterprise Group's Interio targets significant expansion, committing Rs 300 crore to technology and business growth to achieve a Rs 10,000 crore revenue by FY29. The initiative seeks to elevate its market share in the organized furniture sector to above 20% from the current 15%, according to senior officials.

Interio, a leading player in the furniture market, plans extensive investment in digital technologies and store expansions, including opening 500 new outlets, aiming for a total of 1,500. Executive Director Nyrika Holkar stated the company aims to make premium design more accessible, with a focus on tier-II and tier-III city presence.

The strategic growth plan also involves a shift in the revenue model, reducing B2B contributions from 65% to 55%, while increasing B2C to 45%. GEG's overall revenue goal stands at Rs 20,000 crore by 2029, with no immediate plans for public listing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crisis in Nepal: Political Turmoil and India's Observations

Crisis in Nepal: Political Turmoil and India's Observations

 India
2
Former CM Khanduri Hospitalized: CM Dhami Extends Support

Former CM Khanduri Hospitalized: CM Dhami Extends Support

 India
3
Peaceful Resilience in Maddur Amid Communal Tensions

Peaceful Resilience in Maddur Amid Communal Tensions

 India
4
EU Expands Market Access for Indian Seafood

EU Expands Market Access for Indian Seafood

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025