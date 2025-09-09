EU and India's Trade Transformation: A Fairtrade Commitment
The European Union has strengthened its partnership with India and Fairtrade, aiming for transparent, fair, and sustainable global supply chains. A conference highlighted progress in Fairtrade initiatives, emphasizing the roles of producers in driving climate resilience, equity, and prosperity within the industry.
The European Union reaffirmed its commitment to sustainable and equitable trade by strengthening its partnership with India and Fairtrade. Franck Viault, Minister Counsellor-EU Delegation to India and Bhutan, announced this on Tuesday during the 'Fairtrade in India–Sustainability, Markets & Impact' conference.
Viault emphasized the EU-India strategic partnership's dedication to creating transparent, future-ready supply chains that uphold fairness. He noted that by working together, they can transform global supply chains into beacons of climate resilience, equity, and prosperity.
Lisa Prassack, CEO of Fairtrade International, highlighted the importance of secure markets for producers, while Abhishek Jani, CEO of Fairtrade India Project, noted significant growth in Fairtrade sales and youth engagement, signaling a shift toward sustainable consumerism in India.
