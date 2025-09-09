Embassy REIT Dismisses Sterling Wilson's Claims as Baseless
Embassy Real Estate Infrastructure Trust refutes Sterling Wilson's persistent allegations of unpaid dues, labeling them as groundless. The REIT contends these claims are a form of vexatious litigation and highlights that no contractual obligations exist between the involved parties, as confirmed by national tribunals.
- Country:
- India
Embassy Real Estate Infrastructure Trust (REIT) has categorically dismissed allegations from Sterling Wilson over unpaid dues, describing them as frivolous and baseless.
According to an official statement, the REIT highlighted that Sterling Wilson's claims, which have persisted since 2018, reflect a deliberate pattern of vexatious litigation aimed at applying undue pressure.
The National Company Law Tribunal and the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal have both rejected these claims due to a lack of contractual relationship between the parties, emphasizing that no outstanding payments were owed. Despite this, Sterling Wilson has continued to lodge complaints with various authorities, including SEBI, in what the REIT terms 'forum shopping.'
ALSO READ
SEBI Revamps Co-Investment Rules for AIFs to Boost Flexibility
SAT Demands Sebi's Clarification on Withheld Documents in Jane Street Case
Sebi Greenlights Prozeal Green Energy and Neilsoft IPO Ventures
Indian Court Demands SEBI Clarification on Jane Street Document Access
Sebi's ESOP Rule Overhaul: A Game Changer for Startup Promoters