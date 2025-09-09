Embassy REIT Dismisses Sterling Wilson's Claims as Baseless

Embassy Real Estate Infrastructure Trust (REIT) has categorically dismissed allegations from Sterling Wilson over unpaid dues, describing them as frivolous and baseless.

According to an official statement, the REIT highlighted that Sterling Wilson's claims, which have persisted since 2018, reflect a deliberate pattern of vexatious litigation aimed at applying undue pressure.

The National Company Law Tribunal and the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal have both rejected these claims due to a lack of contractual relationship between the parties, emphasizing that no outstanding payments were owed. Despite this, Sterling Wilson has continued to lodge complaints with various authorities, including SEBI, in what the REIT terms 'forum shopping.'