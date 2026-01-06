Sebi Proposes 30-Day Lag for Stock Data Education Use

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has put forward a proposal to introduce a uniform 30-day time lag for the sharing and usage of stock price data in educational and investor awareness activities. This move is intended to balance the need for preventing data misuse and ensuring educational content remains relevant.

Previously, regulations allowed educational institutions to use live market data with a one-day lag, but concerns about misuse prompted a shift to a three-month lag. However, Sebi observed that this longer delay could hinder the educational process, prompting the proposal for a 30-day lag as a middle ground.

Sebi has invited public comments on this proposal till January 27, aiming to resolve inconsistencies in past guidelines while ensuring the integrity and effectiveness of investor education initiatives.

