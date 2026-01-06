Left Menu

Sebi Proposes 30-Day Lag for Stock Data Education Use

Sebi proposes a uniform 30-day lag for sharing and using stock price data for educational purposes, addressing inconsistencies in previous regulations and balancing data protection with education relevance. Stakeholder feedback and internal deliberations influenced the move, aiming to streamline investor education practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 19:02 IST
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has put forward a proposal to introduce a uniform 30-day time lag for the sharing and usage of stock price data in educational and investor awareness activities. This move is intended to balance the need for preventing data misuse and ensuring educational content remains relevant.

Previously, regulations allowed educational institutions to use live market data with a one-day lag, but concerns about misuse prompted a shift to a three-month lag. However, Sebi observed that this longer delay could hinder the educational process, prompting the proposal for a 30-day lag as a middle ground.

Sebi has invited public comments on this proposal till January 27, aiming to resolve inconsistencies in past guidelines while ensuring the integrity and effectiveness of investor education initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

