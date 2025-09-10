Left Menu

Khalaf al-Habtoor's Investment Vision for Post-Civil War Syria

Emirati business leader Khalaf al-Habtoor plans to invest in Syria's recovery by developing car dealerships and a bus network. His projects aim to create sustainable job opportunities and support the war-torn economy, in collaboration with the Syrian government, amid broader foreign investment interests in the country's reconstruction.

Emirati business magnate Khalaf al-Habtoor has unveiled plans to invest in Syria, focusing on sectors like car dealerships and public transportation. During a recent visit, al-Habtoor expressed intentions to establish a robust bus network and expansive car showrooms, aiming to bolster the country's fragile post-war economy.

Al-Habtoor, who chairs the Al Habtoor Group, led a business delegation to Syria to explore potential ventures. He stated that operating 3,000 buses in partnership with the Syrian state could generate 30,000 jobs, while his car dealership plans are geared towards providing employment for young Syrians.

Highlighting the economic struggles the country faces, al-Habtoor noted the importance of sustainable investments to spur recovery. With Gulf countries showing renewed interest in Syria, significant opportunities for reconstruction investments have opened up, albeit with slow ground progress due to ongoing challenges.

