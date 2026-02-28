Territorial Clash Leads to Leopard's Demise in Kangra
In Kangra's Dhalun area, a leopard was discovered dead, reportedly due to a territorial clash among young adult leopards. Authorities emphasized it as natural wild behavior. The carcass was managed according to wildlife regulations, with officials urging the public to report leopard sightings promptly.
A leopard's carcass was discovered in Kangra district's Dhalun area, officials revealed on Saturday. Responding promptly, a forest team secured the site for investigation.
District Forest Officer (DFO) Amit Sharma attributed the leopard's death to a territorial dispute among young adult leopards, a common wild behavior.
The carcass was handled per Wildlife Protection Act guidelines, and Sharma urged the public to remain calm and report leopard sightings immediately.
