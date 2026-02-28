Territorial Clash Leads to Leopard's Demise in Kangra

A leopard's carcass was discovered in Kangra district's Dhalun area, officials revealed on Saturday. Responding promptly, a forest team secured the site for investigation.

District Forest Officer (DFO) Amit Sharma attributed the leopard's death to a territorial dispute among young adult leopards, a common wild behavior.

The carcass was handled per Wildlife Protection Act guidelines, and Sharma urged the public to remain calm and report leopard sightings immediately.

