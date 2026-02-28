Piyush Goyal Criticizes Panneerselvam for Aligning with DMK
Union Minister Piyush Goyal criticized ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam for joining the ruling DMK, accusing him of betraying former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's ideals. Goyal expressed confidence that the people of Tamil Nadu would not forgive Panneerselvam. He assured that this would not affect the AIADMK-led NDA alliance.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal has lambasted the expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam for his recent transition to align with the ruling DMK, declaring that his actions constitute a serious betrayal of the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's principles.
Goyal expressed that the self-respecting populace of Tamil Nadu would not forgive Panneerselvam, who shifted allegiance to the DMK alongside his son and several supporters on February 27, in the presence of DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.
In response to inquiries about the implications of Panneerselvam's decision for the AIADMK-led NDA alliance, especially with the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Goyal confidently stated that the move would not compromise the NDA's standing.
