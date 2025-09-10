Supreme Court Fast-Tracks Hearing on Trump's Tariff Powers

The Supreme Court has swiftly moved to deliberate on President Donald Trump's authority to execute extensive tariffs, marking an unusual rapidity in proceedings. Set for November, this decision comes in the face of mounting challenges from businesses and states claiming Trump's actions were unlawful.

Opponents argue that Trump misused emergency powers to impose tariffs on global imports, threatening economic stability. While two lower courts deemed most tariffs illegal, an appeals court temporarily upheld them. The administration insists these powers are crucial to avoid economic peril.

Central to the case is whether Trump's tariffs, enacted without Congressional approval, stand under the Constitution, which assigns tariff imposition powers to Congress. Trump leveraged tariffs to negotiate new trade deals, and a ruling against him might impact both national security and international diplomacy.