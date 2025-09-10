Left Menu

Electric Revolution: India Rolls Out 1000 E-Trucks Nationwide

India witnesses a landmark achievement with the rollout of 1000 electric trucks across its major freight routes. This initiative, spearheaded by Ease of Doing Business and Transvolt Mobility, signifies a major leap in the nation's commitment to green transportation and showcases successful public-private collaboration.

In a significant milestone for India's electric mobility journey, 1000 electric trucks have hit the nation's roads as part of the National Highways for Electric Vehicles initiative. This rollout, marking World EV Day in 2025, is part of a comprehensive strategy to revolutionize freight transport with zero-emission vehicles.

The project, led by India's Ease of Doing Business and Transvolt Mobility, aimed to accelerate electric truck deployment through strategic stakeholder engagement and financial backing. A financing instrument worth ₹500 Crores unveiled earlier this year facilitated the deployment by providing viability gap funding.

With this deployment, India's focus on sustainable transportation strengthens. Backed by government incentives and private investment, such as the $57 million USD viability gap funding and $20 million USD equity from IFC, this initiative signifies a promising shift towards eco-friendly freight solutions, aligning with global climate goals.

