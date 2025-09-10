Left Menu

India Sets Ambitious Steel Export Target Amid Global Challenges

The Indian government aims to boost steel exports from 4 million to 50 million tonnes in a couple of years, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal announced at the ISA Steel Conclave. Despite a downturn in FY25, with a 30-33% export decline, India plans to enhance production and tackle international obstacles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 11:43 IST
India Sets Ambitious Steel Export Target Amid Global Challenges
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move to revitalize exports, the Indian government aims to escalate steel exports from 4 million to a staggering 50 million tonnes within a couple of years, according to Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal's announcement at the ISA Steel Conclave.

India's steel exports plummeted by 30-33% in fiscal year 2025, hitting a trade deficit high of 4.5 million tonnes due to soft global demand and cheaper imports from China, making India a net importer. The U.S. tariff of 50% remains largely irrelevant to India's steel industry as it accounts for only 3% of exports.

Despite current challenges, the steel industry's growth is deemed crucial, with per capita steel consumption in India at 100 kg—half the global average. The government plans to elevate steel production capacity to 500 million tonnes by 2047, with industry leaders like Naveen Jindal applauding these measures.

TRENDING

1
Pochettino's US Team Aiming High With Confidence After Japan Win

Pochettino's US Team Aiming High With Confidence After Japan Win

 United States
2
Blast Rocks South Korean Military Base Near North Korean Border

Blast Rocks South Korean Military Base Near North Korean Border

 Global
3
Motegi Advocates Economic Shifts in LDP Leadership Race

Motegi Advocates Economic Shifts in LDP Leadership Race

 Global
4
EU Backs Poland Amid Russian Airspace Incursion

EU Backs Poland Amid Russian Airspace Incursion

 Belgium

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging Europe’s Euro Trap: IMF Finds Monetary Policy Losing Power in Euroized States

ILO Study Urges Stand-Alone Hybrid Structure for Eswatini’s New Unemployment Benefit Fund

Global Strategy to Eradicate Yaws by 2030 Hinges on Serosurveys, WHO Declares

Brazil’s Road Traffic Epidemic: A Preventable Crisis Demanding Urgent Action

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025