Leadership in Flux: Unveiling the Future at ISB Summit 2025

The ISB Leadership Summit 2025 in Hyderabad gathered global leaders to discuss navigating leadership amid rapid global changes. Keynotes, panels, and interactive forums prepared future leaders with insights on foresight, adaptability, and resilience. The event marked a historic amalgamation of ISB programs, fostering cross-sector innovation and leadership agility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 10-09-2025 11:49 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 11:49 IST
ISB Leadership Summit 2025 Addresses Skills Leaders Need for the Future. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Indian School of Business (ISB) recently concluded its flagship annual event, the ISB Leadership Summit 2025, held at its Hyderabad campus. The summit, organized by the Post Graduate Programme, attracted a diverse spectrum of corporate leaders and entrepreneurs who shared their wisdom with students, equipping them for leadership in a rapidly evolving environment.

Under the theme 'Leadership in Times of Change and Ambiguity,' Suresh Nanduru from Accenture unveiled his experiences in leading through complexity and uncertainty, urging leaders to take bold decisions despite uncertain outcomes. Professor Madan Pillutla, Dean of ISB, emphasized the evolving dynamics of leadership amidst technological advances and global shifts.

Featuring the most robust lineup of speakers in recent years, the summit delved into diverse topics such as AI, leadership in fashion and tech, and entrepreneurial resilience. The event concluded with powerful discussions on product innovation and organizational adaptability, empowering participants with skills for an unpredictable future.

