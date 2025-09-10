Left Menu

Nails on Samruddhi Expressway: A Tragic Troubling Tale

Several car tyres were punctured on the Samruddhi Expressway due to nails embedded in the road. Videos of the incident have gone viral, as affected motorists complain about the lack of timely assistance. The police are investigating, calling in the road contractor for further questioning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 10-09-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 11:54 IST
Nails on Samruddhi Expressway: A Tragic Troubling Tale
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, at least three vehicles suffered tyre punctures on the Samruddhi Expressway after nails were strategically embedded in the road, according to police reports from Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. The expressway, essential for connecting Mumbai and Nagpur, became a safety concern for motorists.

A series of viral videos have surfaced, showing the nails lodged in the Mumbai-bound side of the carriageway, stirring anxiety and calling for swift investigation. Motorists raised the alarm around 1 am, prompting a swift response from Daultabad police.

The local authorities have initiated an investigation, summoning the road contractor responsible for the expressway's maintenance. While currently confirming that tyres of three vehicles were damaged, motorists claim at least four vehicles were affected and complain about inadequate support from the expressway's helpline during the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pochettino's US Team Aiming High With Confidence After Japan Win

Pochettino's US Team Aiming High With Confidence After Japan Win

 United States
2
Blast Rocks South Korean Military Base Near North Korean Border

Blast Rocks South Korean Military Base Near North Korean Border

 Global
3
Motegi Advocates Economic Shifts in LDP Leadership Race

Motegi Advocates Economic Shifts in LDP Leadership Race

 Global
4
EU Backs Poland Amid Russian Airspace Incursion

EU Backs Poland Amid Russian Airspace Incursion

 Belgium

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging Europe’s Euro Trap: IMF Finds Monetary Policy Losing Power in Euroized States

ILO Study Urges Stand-Alone Hybrid Structure for Eswatini’s New Unemployment Benefit Fund

Global Strategy to Eradicate Yaws by 2030 Hinges on Serosurveys, WHO Declares

Brazil’s Road Traffic Epidemic: A Preventable Crisis Demanding Urgent Action

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025