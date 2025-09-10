Nails on Samruddhi Expressway: A Tragic Troubling Tale

In a shocking incident, at least three vehicles suffered tyre punctures on the Samruddhi Expressway after nails were strategically embedded in the road, according to police reports from Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. The expressway, essential for connecting Mumbai and Nagpur, became a safety concern for motorists.

A series of viral videos have surfaced, showing the nails lodged in the Mumbai-bound side of the carriageway, stirring anxiety and calling for swift investigation. Motorists raised the alarm around 1 am, prompting a swift response from Daultabad police.

The local authorities have initiated an investigation, summoning the road contractor responsible for the expressway's maintenance. While currently confirming that tyres of three vehicles were damaged, motorists claim at least four vehicles were affected and complain about inadequate support from the expressway's helpline during the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)