Novo Nordisk Restructures for Future Growth Amid Market Pressures

Novo Nordisk, the prominent pharmaceutical company behind the popular weight-loss drug Wegovy, is set to eliminate 9,000 jobs, amounting to 11.5% of its workforce. This restructuring aims to save $1.3 billion annually as the company faces heightened competition from U.S. rival Eli Lilly.

The organizational overhaul seeks to streamline operations, enhance decision-making speed, and redirect resources towards growth prospects, especially in a more competitive, consumer-driven obesity market. The new CEO, Mike Doustdar, emphasizes the need to foster a performance-based culture and strategically focus investments in key therapy areas.

Novo Nordisk forecasts significant annual cost savings and anticipates a positive market response. Although one-off restructuring costs will impact operating profit growth projections this year, Doustdar remains confident in the strategic plan's alignment with the company's long-term goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)