Novo Nordisk Restructures for Future Growth Amid Market Pressures

Novo Nordisk, facing increased competition and slowing growth, announces a major restructuring plan to cut 9,000 jobs and save $1.3 billion annually. Aimed at simplifying operations and reallocating resources, the company adjusts to evolving market dynamics led by new CEO Mike Doustdar. The strategic realignment, while challenging, is aimed at ensuring long-term success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 12:10 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 12:10 IST
Novo Nordisk, the prominent pharmaceutical company behind the popular weight-loss drug Wegovy, is set to eliminate 9,000 jobs, amounting to 11.5% of its workforce. This restructuring aims to save $1.3 billion annually as the company faces heightened competition from U.S. rival Eli Lilly.

The organizational overhaul seeks to streamline operations, enhance decision-making speed, and redirect resources towards growth prospects, especially in a more competitive, consumer-driven obesity market. The new CEO, Mike Doustdar, emphasizes the need to foster a performance-based culture and strategically focus investments in key therapy areas.

Novo Nordisk forecasts significant annual cost savings and anticipates a positive market response. Although one-off restructuring costs will impact operating profit growth projections this year, Doustdar remains confident in the strategic plan's alignment with the company's long-term goals.

