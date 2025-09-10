Left Menu

U.S. Tariffs and India's Economic Resilience: A Closer Look

The U.S. tariffs on Indian exports may have a limited impact this fiscal year, according to India's CEA V Anantha Nageshwaran. However, prolonged duties could affect investor sentiment. He emphasized GST's role in boosting domestic demand and discussed job creation amid technological advancements and evolving labor reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 13:12 IST
U.S. Tariffs and India's Economic Resilience: A Closer Look
Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) to the Government of India, V Anantha Nageshwaran (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The United States' recent imposition of tariffs on Indian exports may not heavily impact the current financial year's outlook, as explained by V Anantha Nageshwaran, the Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India. With exports to the U.S. almost reaching half of last year's figure within the first five months, Nageshwaran suggests the impact could be minimal, assuming no major economic shifts occur.

Speaking at AIMA's 52nd National Management Convention, Nageshwaran elaborated on the complexity of measuring the effects of tariffs and GST with precision due to inherent uncertainties. While immediate effects of the 25% tariff are estimated, long-term consequences hinge on the duration of these duties, potentially affecting investments and capital growth. GST reforms, he noted, could counterbalance negative effects by stimulating domestic demand.

Nageshwaran highlighted the need for job creation amid technological integration, estimating an annual necessity for eight million new jobs. The CEA advocated a strategic partnership between government and businesses, cautioning against excessive technological replacement of labor. He acknowledged ongoing labor reforms, emphasizing their role in balancing worker rights and economic growth without overshadowing potential for job creation and social stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PhonePe's Udyam Assist Platform: A Leap Towards MSME Formalization

PhonePe's Udyam Assist Platform: A Leap Towards MSME Formalization

 India
2
The Beijing Marathon 2025: A Global Running Extravaganza

The Beijing Marathon 2025: A Global Running Extravaganza

 China
3
Turbulence in Nepal: Rescues, Protests, and Political Shifts Amid Crisis

Turbulence in Nepal: Rescues, Protests, and Political Shifts Amid Crisis

 India
4
European Shares Surge Amid Retail and Tech Gains

European Shares Surge Amid Retail and Tech Gains

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025