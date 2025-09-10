Air India Soars with New Codeshare Partner Air Astana
Air India has established a codeshare partnership with Kazakhstan's flag carrier, Air Astana, offering seamless travel between Kazakhstan and India. This alliance ensures easier access for passengers traveling to Almaty, a key business and tourism destination, by allowing them to book flights on a single ticket with baggage check-through.
Air India has announced a new codeshare partnership with Air Astana, Kazakhstan's national airline, facilitating smoother travel routes between India and Kazakhstan.
The partnership, which covers Air Astana flights between Almaty and Indian cities Delhi and Mumbai, allows Air India to place its 'AI' designator code on these routes. This enables travelers to book flights using a single ticket, with convenient baggage check-in options.
This collaboration is a significant enhancement to the airlines' existing interline partnership, offering Air India customers easy access to Almaty, a burgeoning center for tourism and business in Central Asia. Currently, Air India maintains 21 codeshare partnerships and 88 interline agreements.
