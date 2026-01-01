Left Menu

Indian Railways' Crackdown on Ticketless Travel Pays Off

The Indian Railways' Jammu division identified over 50,000 passengers travelling without valid tickets in the last nine months, leading to Rs 3.73 crore in fines. This initiative not only boosts revenue but also emphasizes the importance of valid ticket transactions to enhance passenger services and safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 01-01-2026 23:06 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 23:06 IST
The Indian Railways in the Jammu division has successfully detected more than 50,000 passengers traveling without valid tickets over a nine-month period, collecting fines worth Rs 3.73 crore, according to official reports released on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the Jammu division stated that comprehensive ticket-checking drives, initiated from April to December 2025, were executed to catch passengers without tickets or those traveling irregularly, which subsequently bolstered revenue collections significantly.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal hailed this as a major accomplishment for the newly established division, noting that the collected revenue will be channeled into upgrading passenger facilities and ensuring safer, more comfortable travel. Efforts will be intensified in 2026 with a focus on passenger-centric measures to prevent ticket fraud and promote digital payments.

