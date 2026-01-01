Drone-Delivered Cache Uncovered at India-Pakistan Border

In a concerning development at the India-Pakistan border, Army personnel have intercepted a consignment suspected of being drone-dropped in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. The cache, containing 70 rounds of ammunition and a suspected improvised explosive device (IED), prompted immediate action from authorities.

The dramatic find occurred early Thursday morning between Rangar Nallah and the Poonch River within the Chakkan da Bagh belt of Khari village. Upon inspection, a bag holding the ammunition and a yellow tiffin-box containing approximately two kilograms of IED was discovered.

Acting swiftly, a Bomb Disposal Squad was dispatched to the scene, successfully defusing the IED with a controlled explosion. Subsequently, joint teams from the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the Special Operations Group commenced a rigorous search operation in the region.