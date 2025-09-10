Left Menu

Shimmering Success: Shringar House of Mangalsutra's IPO Fully Subscribed

Jewellery firm Shringar House of Mangalsutra's IPO was fully subscribed within hours of its launch, attracting 1.13 times the offered shares. The Mumbai-based company aims to raise Rs 401 crore through a fresh issue to support working capital and general corporate purposes, without an Offer For Sale component.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 14:15 IST
Shimmering Success: Shringar House of Mangalsutra's IPO Fully Subscribed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable show of investor interest, the initial public offering of Mumbai-based jewellery firm Shringar House of Mangalsutra Ltd was fully subscribed within hours of opening for bidding on Wednesday.

According to the National Stock Exchange data, the IPO received bids for 1,91,56,500 shares against the 1,70,16,000 shares on offer, marking a 1.13 times subscription rate by 13.33 hours. Retail individual investors showed considerable enthusiasm, with their portion subscribed 1.69 times, while non-institutional investors' interest resulted in a 1.28 times subscription.

The IPO exclusively comprises 2.43 crore fresh equity shares valued at Rs 401 crore at the top end of the price band, which is set between Rs 155 and Rs 165 per share. Proceeds are intended for the company's working capital and general corporate requirements. Shringar House of Mangalsutra, established in 2009, is known for designing and marketing a diverse range of Mangalsutras and reportedly holds about 6% of the organized market in India.

TRENDING

1
PhonePe's Udyam Assist Platform: A Leap Towards MSME Formalization

PhonePe's Udyam Assist Platform: A Leap Towards MSME Formalization

 India
2
The Beijing Marathon 2025: A Global Running Extravaganza

The Beijing Marathon 2025: A Global Running Extravaganza

 China
3
Turbulence in Nepal: Rescues, Protests, and Political Shifts Amid Crisis

Turbulence in Nepal: Rescues, Protests, and Political Shifts Amid Crisis

 India
4
European Shares Surge Amid Retail and Tech Gains

European Shares Surge Amid Retail and Tech Gains

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025