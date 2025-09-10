Whistling Woods International Goes Green with Solar Power Initiative

Whistling Woods International (WWI), a leading institute for Film, Communication, and Creative Arts based in Mumbai, announced the launch of a 1095 kWp solar power plant on its campus. Developed alongside Greenlance Energy Pvt. Ltd., the ground-mounted facility is poised to generate approximately 15 lakh units of clean electricity each year.

This renewable initiative replaces up to 80% of the institute's power needs with solar energy. The environmental gains equate to removing 260 cars from the road or planting 54,000 trees, while also cutting over 1,200 metric tons of CO₂ emissions annually. Meghna Ghai Puri, WWI President, underscored the importance of sustainability in education, positioning the project as a model for the industry.

Executed under the Group Captive Open Access model, the initiative highlights how institutions can efficiently transition to renewable sources. Girish Panjwani, MD & CEO of Greenlance, praised WWI's leadership and foresight in embracing clean energy. This project further cements WWI's status as an innovator in creative education and an advocate for environmental responsibility.