Steep US Tariffs Shrink India's Shrimp Export Prospects

Shrimp exporters in India may face a 12% revenue decline in 2025-26 due to high tariffs by the US, which is India's key market for frozen shrimp. The tariffs affect India's competitiveness against Ecuador, Vietnam, and Indonesia, impacting export volumes and financial stability, warns India Ratings and Research.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-09-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 15:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Indian shrimp exporters are bracing for a challenging financial year ahead as revenues are expected to drop by 12% in 2025-26 due to newly imposed steep US tariffs, effective August 27, a report by India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) reveals.

The United States, a pivotal market occupying 41% of export volume and 48% of export value for India's frozen shrimp in FY25, has introduced a 50% reciprocal tariff, translating to a 58% effective tariff rate including anti-dumping and countervailing duties. This shift is predicted to erode India's competitive edge against countries like Ecuador, Vietnam, and Indonesia.

Ind-Ra warns that this tariff elevation will pressure India's shrimp export volumes, compress margins by around 150 bps year-on-year in FY26, and strain working capital. Exporters are pivoting towards domestic and non-US markets such as China, the EU, Japan, and the UK, but these offer lower prices and limited scale.

