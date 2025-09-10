Left Menu

Thales Appoints Ankur Kanaglekar: Stepping Up Efforts in India's Defence Sector

Thales has appointed Ankur Kanaglekar as vice president for its India operations. Kanaglekar, with over 25 years of experience, will enhance industrial collaboration and innovation in defence, aerospace, and digital markets. His appointment aligns with Thales's commitment to the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, boosting local partnerships and technological advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 17:47 IST
Thales Appoints Ankur Kanaglekar: Stepping Up Efforts in India's Defence Sector
  • Country:
  • India

Defence giant Thales has announced the appointment of Ankur Kanaglekar as vice president for its India operations, marking a significant move in their strategic growth in the region.

Kanaglekar, who joins from Boeing where he held the role of executive director, brings over 25 years of experience in the aerospace and defence industries. At Thales, he will focus on enhancing industrial collaboration and innovation across defence, aerospace, and digital markets.

This strategic appointment aligns with Thales's commitment to the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' vision, which aims to strengthen local partnerships and technological advancements within India. Thales International President & CEO Pascale Sourisse emphasized the company's dedication to fostering enduring partnerships and accelerating its footprint in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Soars as Inflation Cools

Wall Street Soars as Inflation Cools

 Global
2
Shiv Sena Forms Power Panel for Mumbai Civic Polls

Shiv Sena Forms Power Panel for Mumbai Civic Polls

 India
3
India's Women's Hockey Triumphs Over Korea in Asia Cup Super4s Opener

India's Women's Hockey Triumphs Over Korea in Asia Cup Super4s Opener

 China
4
Russian Drone Incursion Sparks NATO Tension

Russian Drone Incursion Sparks NATO Tension

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025