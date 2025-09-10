Thales Appoints Ankur Kanaglekar: Stepping Up Efforts in India's Defence Sector

Defence giant Thales has announced the appointment of Ankur Kanaglekar as vice president for its India operations, marking a significant move in their strategic growth in the region.

Kanaglekar, who joins from Boeing where he held the role of executive director, brings over 25 years of experience in the aerospace and defence industries. At Thales, he will focus on enhancing industrial collaboration and innovation across defence, aerospace, and digital markets.

This strategic appointment aligns with Thales's commitment to the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' vision, which aims to strengthen local partnerships and technological advancements within India. Thales International President & CEO Pascale Sourisse emphasized the company's dedication to fostering enduring partnerships and accelerating its footprint in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)