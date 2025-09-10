Left Menu

Re-evaluating the Purpose of Startups: Insights from Aditya Ghosh

Aditya Ghosh, co-founder of Akasa Air, underscores the critical focus of startups beyond mere valuation or market share. At the PRana 2025 event, he cautioned against raising funds without strategic objectives, emphasizing the importance of patience and enthusiasm in the entrepreneurial journey.

Updated: 10-09-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 18:32 IST
startups
Aditya Ghosh, known for his role as co-founder of Akasa Air and former President of IndiGo, has expressed a need for startups to prioritize objectives beyond mere valuation or market share. Speaking at the 'PRana 2025: India RISE Story' event hosted by the Public Relations Consultants Association of India (PRCAI) in the national capital, Ghosh highlighted the alarming trend of fundraising without a strategic plan.

He emphasized the significance of startups cultivating young and enthusiastic energies while avoiding the pitfalls of impatience. Ghosh, who actively invests in early-stage companies through his family office, Homage Ventures, including brands like Blue Tokai, Wholsum Foods, and Burger Singh, drew from his multilayered experience in the entrepreneurial ecosystem to advise budding entrepreneurs.

Ghosh's comments serve as a reminder of the evolving dialogue within the startup community, urging founders to look beyond short-term metrics and focus on sustainable growth and meaningful innovation as core purposes of their ventures.

