Explosive Incident: Vilnius Evacuation After Train Gas Mishap

In a dramatic turn of events, the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius was forced to issue an evacuation order Wednesday following an explosion at a rail station. The incident involved a train carrying liquefied petrochemical gas (LPG) which ignited during reloading, prompting safety evacuations within a one-kilometre radius.

The fire was reported at 9:30 a.m., with 40 firefighters rushing to the scene. However, their efforts to extinguish the blaze were hampered by intense heat. The LPG, sourced from a Lithuanian refinery owned by Poland's Orlen, was transported by an external company, separating blame from the refinery itself.

Authorities confirm no deliberate cause for the fire, with investigations continuing. Orlen's representatives assured their collaboration with the terminal owner and authorities. Meanwhile, a Russian passenger train was diverted to minimize disruption.

