Tragedy Strikes: Bus Overturns in Uttarakhand

A tragic accident claimed two lives and injured 18 when a bus overturned in Tehri district, Uttarakhand, according to police reports.

The accident unfolded around 10:15 AM on the Nagni-Amsera stretch of the Rishikesh-Gangotri National Highway. The bus, en route from Tehri to Dehradun, lost control due to excessive speed, hit a crash barrier, and overturned, as stated by Chamba Station House Officer Dilwar Singh Negi.

The deceased were identified as the driver, Virendra Singh Negi, 35, and Sukhdev Maithani, 22. The 18 injured are reportedly out of danger. Rapid response by police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) ensured the rescue of trapped passengers, with an inquiry into the incident launched by Tehri Senior Superintendent of Police Ayush Aggarwal.

(With inputs from agencies.)