Indian Airlines Resume Flights to Kathmandu Amid Unrest

Indian airlines are set to resume flights to Kathmandu post-unrest, with Air India and IndiGo running additional flights to aid stranded passengers. Tribhuvan International Airport reopens after temporary closure. Airlines are taking measures to offer travel flexibility and maintain reasonable fares amid instability in Nepal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 22:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Indian airlines are preparing to resume regular flight services to Kathmandu starting Thursday. This comes as Air India and IndiGo announce additional flights to help evacuate passengers stranded in the Nepalese capital due to recent unrest.

The Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, which had been closed for operations since Tuesday, reopened on Wednesday evening. Airlines, including Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo, and SpiceJet, were compelled to cancel flights due to the airport's temporary shutdown.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu confirmed that additional flights will facilitate stranded passengers' return, and airlines are advised to keep fares reasonable. Amid Nepal's political turmoil and the imposition of a curfew by the Nepal Army, airlines provide support through flexible rebooking and full refunds for affected travelers.

