Delhi's New System Simplifies Factory Licensing for Industrial Units

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) unveiled a significant reform on Wednesday by integrating the factory licence fee module with its existing property tax portal. This move aims to streamline operations for industrial units in Delhi, providing a seamless, business-friendly environment.

With the implementation of this system, industrial units located in designated areas will no longer need to apply separately for a factory licence. Instead, the licence fee will be a fixed 5% of the annual property tax, payable through the same portal. The factory licence will be auto-generated upon payment, significantly reducing bureaucracy and time-consuming inspections.

At the Civic Centre inauguration, Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh hailed the integration as a step towards ending the 'Inspector Raj', while Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma highlighted the policy's foresight. This initiative not only reduces the compliance burden on industries but also boosts transparency and efficiency, leading to potential growth in active industrial licences from the current 30,000.

(With inputs from agencies.)