Delhi's New System Simplifies Factory Licensing for Industrial Units

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has integrated the factory licence fee module with its property tax portal, facilitating ease of business for industrial units. Under this new system, units can pay a 5% factory licence fee alongside property tax, eliminating separate applications and easing compliance burdens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 22:16 IST
Delhi's New System Simplifies Factory Licensing for Industrial Units
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) unveiled a significant reform on Wednesday by integrating the factory licence fee module with its existing property tax portal. This move aims to streamline operations for industrial units in Delhi, providing a seamless, business-friendly environment.

With the implementation of this system, industrial units located in designated areas will no longer need to apply separately for a factory licence. Instead, the licence fee will be a fixed 5% of the annual property tax, payable through the same portal. The factory licence will be auto-generated upon payment, significantly reducing bureaucracy and time-consuming inspections.

At the Civic Centre inauguration, Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh hailed the integration as a step towards ending the 'Inspector Raj', while Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma highlighted the policy's foresight. This initiative not only reduces the compliance burden on industries but also boosts transparency and efficiency, leading to potential growth in active industrial licences from the current 30,000.

(With inputs from agencies.)

