Swift Restoration: Katra-Jammu Rail Network Resumes Post-Flood

Efforts are in full swing as over 250 workers labor to restore the Katra-Jammu-Kathua rail track, critically damaged by recent floods. Officials anticipate the resumption of four train services imminently, according to top railway officials who inspected the affected areas.

The flooding, which began on August 26, severely disrupted train services across Jammu, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh. In response, special flood relief trains were introduced on August 28 and 30, providing much-needed transportation for over 3,000 stranded passengers as road transport remained inoperable.

Railway Safety Commissioner Dinesh Chandra Deswal, alongside other senior officials, has closely monitored the bridge repairs. Their goal: to expedite work and ensure passenger safety during this critical recovery phase. The railway administration is dedicated to restoring full operations promptly and effectively.

