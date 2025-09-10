Left Menu

Lightning Strike Disrupts Raipur Airport Navigation, Diverts Flights

A lightning strike damaged the DVOR navigation system at Raipur's Swami Vivekananda Airport, leading to the diversion of five IndiGo flights. The incident disrupted flight operations. Repair efforts are underway and flight services are expected to resume by Thursday. DVOR aids aircraft in determining position and direction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 10-09-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 22:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A lightning strike severely disrupted flight operations at Raipur's Swami Vivekananda Airport by damaging a key navigation system, an official reported on Wednesday night.

The DVOR system, used for assisting aircraft in determining their position and course, was struck, causing five IndiGo flights to be redirected to alternate airports like Nagpur and Bhubaneswar.

Efforts to repair the DVOR system are currently in progress, with flight operations anticipated to resume by Thursday, the official stated.

