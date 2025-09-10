Lightning Strike Disrupts Raipur Airport Navigation, Diverts Flights

A lightning strike severely disrupted flight operations at Raipur's Swami Vivekananda Airport by damaging a key navigation system, an official reported on Wednesday night.

The DVOR system, used for assisting aircraft in determining their position and course, was struck, causing five IndiGo flights to be redirected to alternate airports like Nagpur and Bhubaneswar.

Efforts to repair the DVOR system are currently in progress, with flight operations anticipated to resume by Thursday, the official stated.