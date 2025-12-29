Foggy Skies Disrupt Over 80 IndiGo Flights Across India
IndiGo canceled 80 flights on Monday due to foggy conditions affecting visibility, primarily impacting Delhi and other major airports. The airline has faced a series of disruptions since early December because of stricter pilot duty norms and persistent fog conditions announced by the aviation regulator.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-12-2025 12:12 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 12:12 IST
- Country:
- India
IndiGo, India's leading airline, was forced to cancel 80 flights on Monday due to adverse weather conditions that have created havoc across the aviation sector.
The cancellations were predominantly from Delhi airport, where flight operations continue under low visibility conditions. Other affected cities include Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has designated the period from December 10 to February 10 as an official fog season, necessitating stringent operational protocols to ensure safety and minimal disruptions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian Aviation in 2026: Navigating Challenges and Embracing Growth
CSMIA: Setting Global Benchmarks in Aviation Excellence
UPDATE 1-Helicopter crash on Tanzania's Mount Kilimanjaro kills five, aviation authority says
New Skies Ahead: Emerging Airlines Set to Transform Indian Aviation Landscape
Hype Luxury: Flying High with Ultra-Elite Aviation Excellence