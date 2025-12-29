Foggy Skies Disrupt Over 80 IndiGo Flights Across India

IndiGo, India's leading airline, was forced to cancel 80 flights on Monday due to adverse weather conditions that have created havoc across the aviation sector.

The cancellations were predominantly from Delhi airport, where flight operations continue under low visibility conditions. Other affected cities include Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has designated the period from December 10 to February 10 as an official fog season, necessitating stringent operational protocols to ensure safety and minimal disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)