Fog Grounds IndiGo Flights, Impacting Travel Plans Nationwide

IndiGo canceled 118 flights due to adverse weather and operational challenges. Several flights were affected due to persistent fog across multiple Indian airports. The airline has been canceling flights since December 10 due to new regulatory norms and poor weather, causing significant inconvenience for travelers.

Fog Grounds IndiGo Flights, Impacting Travel Plans Nationwide
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move that disrupted travel plans nationwide, IndiGo, one of India's leading airlines, canceled 118 flights on Monday. The cancellations were attributed to persistent fog and operational challenges at multiple airports across the country, according to the airline's website.

The cancellations impacted major airports, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, among others. The airline indicated that the foggy conditions, particularly in northern India, have severely affected visibility and flight operations, extending their impact into the noon hours.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has declared December 10 to February 10 as the official fog window, requiring airlines to implement stricter measures for safe operations. Despite improved visibility at Delhi Airport later in the day, some flights continued to face delays.

