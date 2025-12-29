Fog Grounds IndiGo Flights, Impacting Travel Plans Nationwide

In a move that disrupted travel plans nationwide, IndiGo, one of India's leading airlines, canceled 118 flights on Monday. The cancellations were attributed to persistent fog and operational challenges at multiple airports across the country, according to the airline's website.

The cancellations impacted major airports, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, among others. The airline indicated that the foggy conditions, particularly in northern India, have severely affected visibility and flight operations, extending their impact into the noon hours.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has declared December 10 to February 10 as the official fog window, requiring airlines to implement stricter measures for safe operations. Despite improved visibility at Delhi Airport later in the day, some flights continued to face delays.